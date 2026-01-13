UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS Group's CEO Sergio Ermotti is reportedly planning to retire in April 2027, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday. Ermotti, who has been instrumental in steering the bank through its acquisition and integration of rival Credit Suisse, previously led UBS from 2011 to 2020 before being rehired in 2023.

Under his leadership, the bank aims to complete the integration of Credit Suisse by the end of 2026. UBS's shares have risen sharply, reflecting investor confidence. The bank has yet to comment on the report, but insiders suggest Aleksandar Ivanovic, Robert Karofsky, or Iqbal Khan might succeed Ermotti.

As UBS navigates these leadership changes, the institution is also contending with proposed regulatory changes by the Swiss government, which Ermotti has publicly criticized. The search for a new CEO comes at a pivotal moment for the bank as it aims to overcome these external pressures.

