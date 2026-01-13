Left Menu

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, who played a crucial role in the takeover and integration of Credit Suisse, is set to step down in April 2027. His successor is yet to be decided, with several top executives in the running. The bank is facing regulatory challenges from the Swiss government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:17 IST
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions
Sergio Ermotti

UBS Group's CEO Sergio Ermotti is reportedly planning to retire in April 2027, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday. Ermotti, who has been instrumental in steering the bank through its acquisition and integration of rival Credit Suisse, previously led UBS from 2011 to 2020 before being rehired in 2023.

Under his leadership, the bank aims to complete the integration of Credit Suisse by the end of 2026. UBS's shares have risen sharply, reflecting investor confidence. The bank has yet to comment on the report, but insiders suggest Aleksandar Ivanovic, Robert Karofsky, or Iqbal Khan might succeed Ermotti.

As UBS navigates these leadership changes, the institution is also contending with proposed regulatory changes by the Swiss government, which Ermotti has publicly criticized. The search for a new CEO comes at a pivotal moment for the bank as it aims to overcome these external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
2
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland
4
Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026