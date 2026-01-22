India's Economic Transformation: From Emerging to Pivotal Global Force

In the past decade, India has evolved from an 'emerging' to a 'pivotal' global economic player, according to key insights from young Indian ministers Harsh Sanghavi and K Rammohan Naidu. This transformation is underpinned by robust growth and a significant expansion of digital public infrastructure.

During a session organized by CII and KPMG, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, highlighted that India's previous label as an emerging economy no longer reflects its significant global role. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu reinforced this by pointing out India's unique position at the intersection of trust, scale, and innovation.

The session also showcased a CII-KPMG report— 'Shift from emerging to pivotal: India in the new geoeconomic order.' Industry leaders like Bill Thomas from KPMG International and Yezdi Nagporewalla emphasized the momentum behind India's digital and physical infrastructure developments, positioning India as a vital component of the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)