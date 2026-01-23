Revolut's Strategic Shift: From Acquisition to U.S. Banking Licence
Revolut, Britain's leading fintech firm, has pivoted from acquiring a U.S. bank to seeking an American banking licence, marking a strategic shift in its expansion plans. Engaging U.S. officials through OCC, Revolut aims for rapid market entry amid the deregulatory climate, strengthening its global growth efforts.
Revolut, the UK's top fintech company, has altered its U.S. market entry strategy, pivoting from purchasing an American lender to securing a banking licence.
The decision, reported by the Financial Times, underscores Revolut's ambition to capitalize on deregulatory measures through dialogue with U.S. officials.
In a statement to Reuters, the $75 billion firm emphasized the significance of the U.S. market to its global growth, affirming ongoing efforts to establish a bank stateside.
