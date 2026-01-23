Revolut's Strategic Shift: From Acquisition to U.S. Banking Licence

Revolut, the UK's top fintech company, has altered its U.S. market entry strategy, pivoting from purchasing an American lender to securing a banking licence.

The decision, reported by the Financial Times, underscores Revolut's ambition to capitalize on deregulatory measures through dialogue with U.S. officials.

In a statement to Reuters, the $75 billion firm emphasized the significance of the U.S. market to its global growth, affirming ongoing efforts to establish a bank stateside.

