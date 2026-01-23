Left Menu

Revolut's Strategic Shift: From Acquisition to U.S. Banking Licence

Revolut, Britain's leading fintech firm, has pivoted from acquiring a U.S. bank to seeking an American banking licence, marking a strategic shift in its expansion plans. Engaging U.S. officials through OCC, Revolut aims for rapid market entry amid the deregulatory climate, strengthening its global growth efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Revolut, the UK's top fintech company, has altered its U.S. market entry strategy, pivoting from purchasing an American lender to securing a banking licence.

The decision, reported by the Financial Times, underscores Revolut's ambition to capitalize on deregulatory measures through dialogue with U.S. officials.

In a statement to Reuters, the $75 billion firm emphasized the significance of the U.S. market to its global growth, affirming ongoing efforts to establish a bank stateside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

