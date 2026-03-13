Ancient Remedy Unearthed: Roman Use of Excrement Confirmed

In a fascinating archaeological find, researchers in Turkey have uncovered traces of human excrement in a 1,900-year-old glass vial, evidencing the Roman use of faeces for medicinal purposes.

Previously, the practice was known only through ancient texts, but a team led by Cenker Atila at Sivas Republic University identified the remnants while examining vials in Bergama Museum, near the ancient city of Pergamon.

Pharmacologist Ilker Demirbolat's chemical analysis revealed human faeces and thyme oil, fulfilling ancient prescriptions to mitigate revulsion with pleasant scents, a practice echoed by Roman physician Galen. Despite uncertainties about the vial's provenance, its design links it to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)