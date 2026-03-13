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Ancient Remedy Unearthed: Roman Use of Excrement Confirmed

Archaeologists in Turkey have discovered a 1,900-year-old glass vial containing human excrement, providing the first physical proof of its medicinal use by Romans. Found near Pergamon, the vial also contained thyme oil, aligning with ancient texts advocating excrement mixed with pleasant scents for medical treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:52 IST
Ancient Remedy Unearthed: Roman Use of Excrement Confirmed
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In a fascinating archaeological find, researchers in Turkey have uncovered traces of human excrement in a 1,900-year-old glass vial, evidencing the Roman use of faeces for medicinal purposes.

Previously, the practice was known only through ancient texts, but a team led by Cenker Atila at Sivas Republic University identified the remnants while examining vials in Bergama Museum, near the ancient city of Pergamon.

Pharmacologist Ilker Demirbolat's chemical analysis revealed human faeces and thyme oil, fulfilling ancient prescriptions to mitigate revulsion with pleasant scents, a practice echoed by Roman physician Galen. Despite uncertainties about the vial's provenance, its design links it to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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