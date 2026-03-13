Global Solidarity Marks 'Youm-e-Quds' Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Leh, Ladakh, to mark 'Youm-e-Quds' and express solidarity with the people of Palestine and Iran. In Budgam, a large congregation assembled at Markazi Imambara before taking a peaceful rally to Main Chowk. In Leh, a similar demonstration took place, protesting the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Israeli and US airstrikes on February 28.

The rallies are part of the annual 'Youm-e-Quds', an international day of support for Palestine and opposition to Israeli occupation, initiated in 1979 by Iran's first supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini. This event has grown into a symbol of resistance and solidarity. In Tehran, massive protest marches were held over Khamenei's death. Iranian clerics and leaders have condemned US actions, with rallies usually occurring post-Friday prayers.

Amid escalating West Asia tensions, a similar demonstration occurred at Bara Imambara in Lucknow, led by Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, who urged international condemnation of the US and Israel's military strikes. Naqvi emphasized the need for stronger Indian support towards Iran. This development follows increasing confrontations, including retaliatory Iranian missile strikes across various Arab nations after Khamenei's demise, further intensifying regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)