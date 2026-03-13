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No Radiation Spike Following Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

Russia's top nuclear official, Alexei Likhachev, reported no changes in radiation levels after strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities by the U.S. and Israel. Iran confirmed that its Natanz nuclear site suffered a hit but assured there was no radioactive leakage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:51 IST
No Radiation Spike Following Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites
  • Country:
  • Russia

In the aftermath of military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Russia's top nuclear official Alexei Likhachev reported no changes in radiation levels. The confirmation comes amidst tensions following the U.S. and Israel's military operations against Iran.

The RIA, a state news agency, cited Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, stating it's unclear which specific strikes were referenced. This assurance seeks to mitigate concerns amid geopolitical unrest.

Iran, last week, acknowledged the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, yet emphasized no radioactive material had leaked. The incident adds a complex layer to already strained international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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