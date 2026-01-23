Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

Motorola has unveiled its latest flagship, the Motorola Signature, in India, marking a new milestone in ultra-premium smartphone offerings. The device features the world's first Triple Sony LYTIA Pro-Grade Camera System, earning DXOMARK's esteemed Gold Label certification for outstanding photo and video performance.

The Motorola Signature isn't just about impressive specifications; it embodies luxury with its exquisite design, featuring an ultra-thin, fabric-inspired finish, and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame. This smartphone promises not only cutting-edge technology but also unparalleled style and durability.

Further enhancing its premium appeal, Motorola introduces Signature Club privileges with 24/7 access to curated lifestyle services. Accompanied by the moto watch powered by Polar, offering advanced wellness tracking, Motorola has set an all-new benchmark in the Indian smartphone market with this launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)