Hungary's Historic Showdown: Orban vs. Magyar in High-Stakes Election

As Hungary gears up for a high-stakes election on April 12, Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks to mobilize voters, presenting the vote as an 'historic' decision. Meanwhile, opposition forces led by Peter Magyar rally thousands, aiming to end Orban's 16-year nationalist rule amid economic stagnation and rising living costs.

Orban, countering a significant lead by Magyar's Tisza party in polls, has framed the election as a choice between war and peace, accusing opponents of potentially embroiling Hungary in the conflict in Ukraine. Despite dismissing the opposition's poll advantage, Orban urges his supporters for a decisive victory, citing a historic responsibility.

While Orban emphasizes a tough stance by opposing the EU's stance on Ukraine and maintaining ties with Moscow, Magyar stands firmly with EU and NATO. For many Hungarians, the election signifies a crucial turning point, with looming questions over the country's direction under another term of Fidesz leadership.