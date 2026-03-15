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Odisha's High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Showdown: A Battle of Prestige and Allegations

The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha have become a prestigious contest between BJD and BJP, with allegations of 'horse trading' surfacing. BJD and Congress back Dr. Hota as a common candidate, challenging BJP's Dilip Ray. Political strategies and cross-voting fears loom over the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:04 IST
Odisha's High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Showdown: A Battle of Prestige and Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Rajya Sabha elections have sparked a heated battle between BJD's Naveen Patnaik and the BJP, following the latter's victory in the 2024 general elections. Allegations of 'horse trading' dominate the scene as both parties strive to win the four available seats.

Neither BJD nor BJP has sufficient numbers to claim an additional seat independently, leading to BJD naming Dr. Datteswar Hota as a common candidate, backed by Congress and CPI(M). Efforts to prevent cross-voting include Congress relocating its MLAs to a hotel in Karnataka to shield them from alleged bribery attempts.

The elections demonstrated unusual political collaborations, with traditional rivals BJD and Congress uniting against BJP's nominee Dilip Ray. Key figures from both parties reject 'horse trading' allegations, confident in their respective strategies to clinch the sought-after seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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