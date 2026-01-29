Meta's Bold AI Expansion: A Leap Towards Superintelligence
Meta is ramping up its capital expenditure by 73% to develop 'superintelligence' for personalized AI experiences on its platform. The tech giant plans $115-135 billion in 2026 infrastructure spending, driven by AI data centers and cloud services. Staffing changes and new AI models shape its future strategy.
Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is significantly increasing its capital expenditures by 73% in a bid to advance 'superintelligence' and offer more personalized artificial intelligence to its vast social media user base.
On Wednesday, Meta's shares rose nearly 9% in after-hours trading following the company's prediction of surpassing Wall Street's revenue expectations for the first quarter. For 2026, Meta forecasts capital expenditures between $115 billion and $135 billion, driven by infrastructure, AI data centers, and cloud payments, compared to its $72.22 billion expenditure last year.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the year as pivotal for achieving personal superintelligence and strengthening the company's business infrastructure. Meta's AI strategy includes layoffs at its Reality Labs group to reallocate resources towards AI advancements, highlighting its commitment to overcoming challenges faced by earlier AI models.
