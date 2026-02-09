Left Menu

Ferrari Unveils Luce: A Sneak Peek into its Electric Revolution

Ferrari has released teaser images of its highly anticipated electric sports car, the Luce. Collaborating with LoveFrom, Ferrari focuses on a unique design and innovative sound system, preserving the traditional Ferrari experience. The car's exterior will be unveiled in May, marking a new era for the luxury brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:31 IST
In a thrilling development for car enthusiasts, Ferrari unveiled the first glimpse of its electric sports car, Luce, through teaser images released on Monday. The luxurious Italian marque is set to revolutionize its brand with the introduction of this eagerly anticipated model, completely electric and designed with a modern flair.

The collaboration with San Francisco-based design collective LoveFrom, helmed by renowned designers Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, marks a significant milestone for Ferrari. The company's statement highlights the meticulously crafted interior featuring leather seats, an innovative steering wheel, and an advanced control panel.

Ferrari remains tight-lipped about the exterior appearance of the Luce, preserving suspense until its official reveal in May. Meanwhile, the automaker emphasizes its groundbreaking sound system that promises to enhance the vehicle's vibrations, delivering an authentic electric sound experience unique to Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

