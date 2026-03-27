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Big Tech’s Big Tobacco Moment: Social Media Platforms Held Accountable for Addictive Designs

A U.S. jury finds Instagram and YouTube responsible for addiction by design, awarding $3 million in damages. The case, brought by a woman named KGM, alleges deliberate addictive design features and sets a legal precedent. This could signal a major legal challenge for social media giants similar to tobacco litigation's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:07 IST
Big Tech’s Big Tobacco Moment: Social Media Platforms Held Accountable for Addictive Designs
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In a landmark U.S. case, a jury has ruled that social media platforms Instagram and YouTube possess addictive design flaws, resulting in a $3 million damages award. Brought by KGM, the case demonstrates the extent to which these platforms might be held accountable for designing addictive interfaces.

This decision, determined by a Los Angeles jury, attributes 70% of the case's responsibility to Meta and 30% to Google. It follows a similar ruling against Meta in New Mexico earlier this week, highlighting the potential widespread implications for big tech akin to past tobacco industry litigation.

KGM's case, along with over 20 others, emphasizes the platforms' deliberate use of addictive features like 'infinite scroll.' The jury's verdict challenges certain Section 230 protections, potentially opening the floodgates for future lawsuits targeting similar corporate strategies.

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