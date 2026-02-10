Super Bowl Betting Hits Low: A New Economic Indicator?

The Super Bowl's betting value in Nevada, following the Seahawks vs. Patriots match in Santa Clara, reached its lowest since 2016, as per the Nevada Gaming Control Board's unaudited figures. A total of $133.8 million was wagered across 186 sportsbooks—down from last year's $151.6 million.

This marks the lowest betting handle since 2016, when bettors placed $132.5 million on the Broncos vs. Panthers Super Bowl. Nevada sportsbooks retained $9.8 million from this year's bets, with a 7.4% hold percentage, a drop from last year's 14.6% profit margin of $22.1 million.

The annual frenzy around the NFL's championship game is often viewed as a barometer for the U.S. economy. The Seahawks, led by their running back Kenneth Walker III, secured their second Super Bowl title by defeating the Patriots 29-13 on Sunday.

