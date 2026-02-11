Left Menu

Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum

Bangladesh will hold its 13th national parliamentary election alongside a crucial national referendum on February 12. The upcoming polls mark a significant democratic transition as they reflect post-uprising changes and the end of a political era. Voter participation is key, with robust security measures and international observation in place.

Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum
Black-and-white campaign posters line a street in Dhaka ahead of Bangladesh's parliamentary elections and national referendum scheduled for February 12. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh is approaching a landmark moment in its democratic history as the nation prepares for its 13th national parliamentary election coupled with a vital national referendum on February 12. Schools and public facilities across the country, including those in the bustling capital of Dhaka, are being repurposed as polling stations, adhering to traditional practices. Ananda Niketan Government Primary School in Dhaka's Mirpur area exemplifies this conversion, facilitating voter access.

Campaigning, as per the stringent guidelines of the Election Commission, was characterized by black-and-white posters hung by ropes, lending Dhaka's streets a distinctive monochrome hue. Mirroring these preparations for fair play in electioneering, authorities have assured that measures are in place for a peaceful voting day, with the expectation of announcing results on February 13.

This election surfaces 18 months after a massive student-led protest compelled the resignation of long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, signaling the collapse of the Awami League's political dominance. The transition has sparked hopes for greater accountability and democratic reform within Bangladesh's political structures. Following a vibrant 20-day official campaign that concluded recently, the electoral spotlight is now on single-day voting, with 12.77 crore eligible voters casting their ballots across 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

