Bangladesh's 13th General Election Attracts Record Number of International Observers

Bangladesh is witnessing an unprecedented international presence as 394 international election observers and 197 foreign journalists arrive to monitor the nation's 13th general election and a critical referendum on the July National Charter scheduled for Thursday. According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, observers from various international organizations and independent groups from bilateral countries will assess the election's integrity.

Notably, 80 observers represent key international bodies, while 240 hail from various bilateral nations, accompanied by independent European observers and 51 affiliated with global institutions. Comparatively, this year's observer count significantly surpasses previous elections, underscoring heightened global interest.

Prominent organizations sending missions include the Asian Network for Free Elections and the Commonwealth Secretariat. Observers are also arriving from countries like Pakistan, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, signalling the global community's confidence in Bangladesh's Interim Government to conduct a fair and democratic process.

