Kremlin says it expects next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it expected the next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon and that there was already an understanding about their timing and location. "We expect the next (third) round of talks to take place soon."
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it expected the next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon and that there was already an understanding about their timing and location. Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami.
"We have a certain understanding (of the details), and we will keep you informed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We expect the next (third) round of talks to take place soon."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â U.S.
- Ukraine
- Kremlin
- Miami
- Dmitry Peskov
ALSO READ
Ukraine's military says it hit Russian high-tech aviation, missile equipment plant
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's air force gives all-clear after warning of Russian missile launch
UPDATE 1-Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline suspended, Ukraine foreign ministry says
UPDATE 3-Russia sends 'hundreds' of missiles, drones at Ukraine
Russia attacks another Ukraine's thermal power plant, says company DTEK