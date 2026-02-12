Left Menu

Kremlin says it expects next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon

​The Kremlin ​said ‌on Thursday that ​it expected the next round ‌of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon and that ‌there was already an understanding ‌about their timing and location. "We ⁠expect the next (third) round of ⁠talks ⁠to take place soon."

​The Kremlin ​said ‌on Thursday that ​it expected the next round ‌of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon and that ‌there was already an understanding ‌about their timing and location. Three sources familiar with the matter have ⁠told ​Reuters that ⁠U.S. officials have proposed a ⁠trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday ​in Miami.

"We have a certain ⁠understanding (of the details), and we will ⁠keep ​you informed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We ⁠expect the next (third) round of ⁠talks ⁠to take place soon."

