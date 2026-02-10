Left Menu

U.S. Firms to Maintain Access to Nvidia AI Chips

The Trump administration will not hinder American companies from accessing advanced AI chips from Nvidia. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed this during a Senate hearing, emphasizing the significant demand from U.S. firms and the government’s support for their continued access to such technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:28 IST
U.S. Firms to Maintain Access to Nvidia AI Chips
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development for the technology sector, the Trump administration has announced it will not obstruct American companies' access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) chips designed by Nvidia. The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Lutnick reiterated the government's commitment to supporting American firms. He emphasized the vast demand for these AI chips and assured stakeholders that no measures would be taken to impede their availability to U.S. companies.

This decision underscores the importance of advanced AI technologies in maintaining the competitive edge of American businesses in the rapidly evolving global tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

