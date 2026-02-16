India's AI Leadership: Bridging the Global South Language Divide

India is emerging as a leader in making artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible to the Global South, due to its advancements in language models, says Sidharth Madaan, BCG India's Managing Director and Partner.

Despite these achievements, India risks falling behind in adopting new technologies and fails to convert its demographic advantage into a productivity gain without robust efforts in skilling its workforce, Madaan indicated at the AI Impact Summit.

He emphasized the importance of training one of the world's youngest populations on emerging technologies to maintain competitive advantages and underscored the significant gap between technology adoption and the necessary skill set.

(With inputs from agencies.)