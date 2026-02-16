Punjab's Bold Battle Against Drugs Gains Momentum

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on former administrations for allegedly exacerbating the state's drug crisis. Addressing a state-level anti-drug event, Mann emphasized the government's efforts to curb this menace through the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, aimed at breaking drug supply chains and rehabilitating victims.

Highlighting the socio-economic strides, Mann asserted that employment initiatives have led to a decline in passport applications as more opportunities arise locally. He also introduced the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a pioneering healthcare scheme promising up to Rs 10 lakh in cashless medical treatment for each family in Punjab.

The event, attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other dignitaries, also witnessed Mann's denouncement of the opposition's role in drug proliferation, urging citizens to unite against these 'anti-Punjab forces.' Prominent AAP leader Manish Sisodia reported the arrest of 17,000 drug smugglers and announced a new phase to eradicate drug issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)