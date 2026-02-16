Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Battle Against Drugs Gains Momentum

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized previous administrations for contributing to the state's drug issues. Mann highlighted his government's efforts in dismantling drug networks and promoting rehabilitation, while also launching the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to improve healthcare accessibility. Employment initiatives have reportedly reduced the state's passport applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:44 IST
Punjab's Bold Battle Against Drugs Gains Momentum
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on former administrations for allegedly exacerbating the state's drug crisis. Addressing a state-level anti-drug event, Mann emphasized the government's efforts to curb this menace through the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, aimed at breaking drug supply chains and rehabilitating victims.

Highlighting the socio-economic strides, Mann asserted that employment initiatives have led to a decline in passport applications as more opportunities arise locally. He also introduced the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a pioneering healthcare scheme promising up to Rs 10 lakh in cashless medical treatment for each family in Punjab.

The event, attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other dignitaries, also witnessed Mann's denouncement of the opposition's role in drug proliferation, urging citizens to unite against these 'anti-Punjab forces.' Prominent AAP leader Manish Sisodia reported the arrest of 17,000 drug smugglers and announced a new phase to eradicate drug issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026