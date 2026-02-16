Social Media Stunt Gone Wrong: Woman Rescued from Drain

A 22-year-old woman, identified as Bhawna, accidentally fell into a drain in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh while attempting to film a social media video. The video was intended to highlight the garbage problem in the area.

According to officials, the young woman slipped and fell into the drain, but timely action by two police officers nearby ensured her safety. They used a rope to successfully pull her out of the drain.

Police confirmed that Bhawna was safely rescued without any injuries reported. The incident occurred as she endeavored to draw attention to the poor sanitation conditions prevailing near the drain.

