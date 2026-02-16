Left Menu

Social Media Stunt Gone Wrong: Woman Rescued from Drain

A 22-year-old woman named Bhawna slipped into a drain in Delhi while filming a social media reel highlighting local garbage issues. Police officers nearby rescued her using a rope. She was unharmed and intended to spotlight the area's poor sanitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:54 IST
A 22-year-old woman, identified as Bhawna, accidentally fell into a drain in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh while attempting to film a social media video. The video was intended to highlight the garbage problem in the area.

According to officials, the young woman slipped and fell into the drain, but timely action by two police officers nearby ensured her safety. They used a rope to successfully pull her out of the drain.

Police confirmed that Bhawna was safely rescued without any injuries reported. The incident occurred as she endeavored to draw attention to the poor sanitation conditions prevailing near the drain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

