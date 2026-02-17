Bihar's Leap into AI: CIPL Partners to Build Centres of Excellence
CIPL signs agreement with the Bihar government to establish an AI Centre of Excellence and a development centre in Patna. This project, part of the India AI Impact Summit, aims to create 2,000 jobs over five years, enhancing Bihar's digital economy and IT skill development.
IT and digital infrastructure solutions provider Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) announced a significant collaboration with the Bihar government on Tuesday. This partnership aims to establish an AI Centre of Excellence and a core development centre in Patna.
The agreement was formalized at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. With a focus on advanced AI solutions, data centre operations, and cybersecurity, the initiative is projected to create up to 2,000 direct jobs over a five-year period.
This investment, part of several MoUs totaling Rs 468 crore signed by Bihar, seeks to bolster the state's digital economy and transform it into a technology hub in eastern India. The centres will offer technical services and AI-based governance solutions, starting with an investment of Rs 30 crore.
