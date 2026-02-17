Bihar's Leap into AI: CIPL Partners to Build Centres of Excellence

IT and digital infrastructure solutions provider Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) announced a significant collaboration with the Bihar government on Tuesday. This partnership aims to establish an AI Centre of Excellence and a core development centre in Patna.

The agreement was formalized at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. With a focus on advanced AI solutions, data centre operations, and cybersecurity, the initiative is projected to create up to 2,000 direct jobs over a five-year period.

This investment, part of several MoUs totaling Rs 468 crore signed by Bihar, seeks to bolster the state's digital economy and transform it into a technology hub in eastern India. The centres will offer technical services and AI-based governance solutions, starting with an investment of Rs 30 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)