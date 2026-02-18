Left Menu

Europe and India's Cooperative AI Path

Europe and India are aiming to foster a strong partnership in artificial intelligence by focusing on real-world applications. They prioritize cooperative development over a technological arms race, emphasizing trust and productivity while acknowledging the need for early regulation to prevent irreversible societal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:34 IST
  • India

In a bid to navigate the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI), Europe and India are joining forces to emphasize real-world applications over mere technological domination. This collaborative effort aims to create new opportunities while reducing dependency on global tech giants.

Brando Benifei, a Member of the European Parliament, articulated this vision at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He highlighted the shared goals between the two regions, which prioritize practical AI deployment over the construction of the most powerful models. This approach could help mitigate geopolitical tensions and foster a network of trust.

Srinivas Mantripragada, CEO of MaayaAI, echoed these sentiments by pointing out the pressing need for embedded frameworks that address AI's trust and safety challenges. As AI technologies proliferate, continuous adaption and risk assessment are paramount to ensuring dynamic and secure development.

