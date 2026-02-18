ixigo Partners with OpenAI to Revolutionize Travel AI
ixigo announces an expanded partnership with OpenAI to enhance AI capabilities in the travel sector. This collaboration aims to accelerate AI integration across ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and Abhibus, enabling advanced AI tools and autonomous workflows for improved travel consumer experiences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Travel platform ixigo has unveiled a strengthened partnership with OpenAI, aimed at revolutionizing its artificial intelligence applications across the travel industry.
In a statement, ixigo highlighted that this strategic collaboration is set to significantly boost AI integration across its platforms, including ConfirmTkt and Abhibus, by leveraging OpenAI's Enterprise API platforms.
This endeavor will enable ixigo to deploy cutting-edge AI tools and integrate next-generation coding models, paving the way for autonomous workflows, AI-driven use cases, and enhanced customer experiences.
- READ MORE ON:
- ixigo
- OpenAI
- AI
- travel
- technology
- autonomous
- ConfirmTkt
- Abhibus
- enterprise
- innovation
ALSO READ
Embedding Legal Safeguards in AI: India's Path to Trusted Technology
Revolutionizing Indian Destination Weddings: How Technology is Transforming Venue Discovery
The VAR Debate: Balancing Technology and Tradition in European Soccer
Pioneering the Future: Integrating Drone Technology in Engineering Education
Bridging Justice with Technology: Tele-Law's Transformative Role