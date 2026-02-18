Left Menu

ixigo Partners with OpenAI to Revolutionize Travel AI

ixigo announces an expanded partnership with OpenAI to enhance AI capabilities in the travel sector. This collaboration aims to accelerate AI integration across ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and Abhibus, enabling advanced AI tools and autonomous workflows for improved travel consumer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Travel platform ixigo has unveiled a strengthened partnership with OpenAI, aimed at revolutionizing its artificial intelligence applications across the travel industry.

In a statement, ixigo highlighted that this strategic collaboration is set to significantly boost AI integration across its platforms, including ConfirmTkt and Abhibus, by leveraging OpenAI's Enterprise API platforms.

This endeavor will enable ixigo to deploy cutting-edge AI tools and integrate next-generation coding models, paving the way for autonomous workflows, AI-driven use cases, and enhanced customer experiences.

