ixigo Partners with OpenAI to Revolutionize Travel AI

Travel platform ixigo has unveiled a strengthened partnership with OpenAI, aimed at revolutionizing its artificial intelligence applications across the travel industry.

In a statement, ixigo highlighted that this strategic collaboration is set to significantly boost AI integration across its platforms, including ConfirmTkt and Abhibus, by leveraging OpenAI's Enterprise API platforms.

This endeavor will enable ixigo to deploy cutting-edge AI tools and integrate next-generation coding models, paving the way for autonomous workflows, AI-driven use cases, and enhanced customer experiences.