Delhi Aims High with Ambitious Drone Policy Initiative

The Delhi government is crafting a pioneering drone policy to establish the city as a hub for drone design and manufacturing. A three-member committee, with experts from IIT Delhi, is studying existing policies in other states to shape an innovative and security-focused framework for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:53 IST
The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards establishing itself as a leader in drone technology by forming a committee to draft a comprehensive drone policy. This initiative aims to position the city as a center for drone research, design, and manufacturing, leveraging expertise from institutions like IIT Delhi.

The committee, led by the secretary of the IT department, includes a Delhi Police officer and a special secretary of the Home department. Its efforts will be focused on understanding and adopting best practices from drone policies already in place in states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

Security remains a top priority, especially after a blast near Red Fort last year prompted Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to advocate for a strategic approach similar to Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Besides defence and surveillance, drones hold potential in aerial surveys, agriculture, disaster management, and logistics.

