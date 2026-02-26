Cytiva Boosts India's Biopharma Landscape with New Facility

Cytiva, a life sciences firm under Danaher, has unveiled its expanded Fast Trak process development and validation services facility in India, targeting biopharma firms in the Asia-Pacific region.

Inaugurated on February 25, the 30,000 sq ft center is designed to help these companies reduce development timelines and manufacturing risks, supporting India's goal of achieving a USD 300 billion bioeconomy by 2030.

The facility combines upstream and downstream process development, scale-up, and validation services, while also offering training programs to enhance customer expertise in moving products from conceptualization to market efficiently.

