Cytiva Boosts India's Biopharma Landscape with New Facility
Cytiva has expanded its Fast Trak services in India to support biopharma development. The facility aims to shorten development timelines, reduce risks, and aid in scaling operations. It consolidates various process services and offers immersive training to accelerate the journey from molecule to market.
Cytiva, a life sciences firm under Danaher, has unveiled its expanded Fast Trak process development and validation services facility in India, targeting biopharma firms in the Asia-Pacific region.
Inaugurated on February 25, the 30,000 sq ft center is designed to help these companies reduce development timelines and manufacturing risks, supporting India's goal of achieving a USD 300 billion bioeconomy by 2030.
The facility combines upstream and downstream process development, scale-up, and validation services, while also offering training programs to enhance customer expertise in moving products from conceptualization to market efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
