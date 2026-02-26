Left Menu

Cytiva Boosts India's Biopharma Landscape with New Facility

Cytiva has expanded its Fast Trak services in India to support biopharma development. The facility aims to shorten development timelines, reduce risks, and aid in scaling operations. It consolidates various process services and offers immersive training to accelerate the journey from molecule to market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:55 IST
Cytiva Boosts India's Biopharma Landscape with New Facility

Cytiva, a life sciences firm under Danaher, has unveiled its expanded Fast Trak process development and validation services facility in India, targeting biopharma firms in the Asia-Pacific region.

Inaugurated on February 25, the 30,000 sq ft center is designed to help these companies reduce development timelines and manufacturing risks, supporting India's goal of achieving a USD 300 billion bioeconomy by 2030.

The facility combines upstream and downstream process development, scale-up, and validation services, while also offering training programs to enhance customer expertise in moving products from conceptualization to market efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

 Global
2
India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnerships

India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnership...

 Israel
3
Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

Revolutionizing Railways: Tech Policy to Empower Innovators

 India
4
Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

Jeeno Thitikul's Struggles at HSBC Women's World Championship

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026