Zomato Founder Ventures into Health Tech with $54M for Temple

Deepinder Goyal, the renowned founder of Zomato, has made headlines again, this time for his ambitious foray into the health tech sector. His new venture, Temple, has attracted significant attention with its focus on developing cutting-edge wearable technology aimed specifically at elite performance athletes.

The startup has successfully raised a substantial $54 million from a close-knit group of friends, family, and early-stage Zomato investors. Post-transaction, Temple attains a noteworthy valuation of $190 million. In an interesting turn, over 30 Temple employees also invested in the company, demonstrating an exceptional level of confidence in its potential.

Goyal's announcement followed his exit as Managing Director of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, citing a shift towards more high-risk ventures. His recruitment drive for Temple is equally unorthodox, seeking candidates with exceptional fitness levels alongside technical expertise. The requirements, sparking online discussions, highlight Goyal's commitment to building a team as dedicated to elite performance as their target customers.