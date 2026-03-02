Genus Power Surpasses 26 Million Global Smart Meter Installations
Genus Power, a leader in energy measurement and metering solutions, has achieved a milestone with over 26 million smart meters installed globally. The company plays a significant role in India's grid modernization and has an extensive international presence. Genus is recognized for its innovation in smart metering technologies.
Genus Power, a major player in energy measurement solutions, has reached a considerable achievement with more than 26 million smart meter installations worldwide. This accomplishment solidifies the company's status as a reliable technology and execution partner for global utilities.
The company's significant role in India's national grid modernization program has led to the installation of over 10 million smart meters in the country. This extensive project management experience positions Genus to replicate successful outcomes in other markets entering initial smart meter rollouts.
Genus Power offers a comprehensive range of advanced metering infrastructure services, including smart electricity, gas, and water meters, communication systems, and analytics platforms. Their solutions enhance operational efficiency and customer service for utilities across various regions. Genus remains committed to being a top technology partner for utilities worldwide as they transition towards digital and data-driven grids.
