FCC Chair Backs SpaceX, Criticizes Amazon's Satellite Concerns
The FCC Chairman dismissed Amazon's criticism of SpaceX's satellite launch plans, urging Amazon to focus on its own satellite projects. While Amazon's satellite unit, Amazon Leo, raised concerns with the FCC about SpaceX, the chairman emphasized SpaceX's effective launch strategy and advised Amazon to streamline its own efforts.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman has dismissed critiques from Amazon regarding Elon Musk's SpaceX project, which aims to launch a vast number of satellites.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr emphasized that Amazon should prioritize its satellite projects. He noted, "I think Amazon should focus on getting Amazon's house in order with their own launches...rather than worrying about other people that are actually out there launching satellites."
Despite Amazon Leo, the satellite division of Amazon, submitting formal comments to the FCC about concerns over SpaceX's plan, Carr praised SpaceX's effective and timely launch endeavors.
