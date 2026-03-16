KuCoin Skills Hub Revolutionizes AI in Crypto

KuCoin has unveiled the KuCoin Skills Hub, a dynamic open skills marketplace designed to enhance AI agents' interactions within the crypto realm. The hub facilitates more intuitive crypto access via standardized modules.

Retail and institutional users alike will benefit from the hub, which promises efficient deployment of automated trading, research, and asset management workflows. Built on secure foundations, it assures trust, safety, and operational control remain central.

Expanding its capabilities in future updates, KuCoin Skills Hub is set to solidify its position as a crucial player in making AI-driven crypto ecosystems more practical and accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)