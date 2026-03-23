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Bosch and Tata AutoComp Forge Alliance to Drive Indian E-Mobility

Bosch Ltd and Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd are forming a joint venture to bolster electric mobility in India. The partnership focuses on engineering, manufacturing, and eAxle systems sales. Slated to begin operations by 2026, it aims to accelerate sustainable technology adoption in India’s growing automotive market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:52 IST
Bosch and Tata AutoComp Forge Alliance to Drive Indian E-Mobility
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Technology giant Bosch Ltd has announced a collaborative venture with Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd, targeting the expanding electric mobility market in India. The new partnership will focus on engineering and manufacturing eAxle systems and electric motors. Set to start by mid-2026, the venture is waiting on regulatory approvals, as per Bosch's regulatory filing.

With its registered office in Pune, the joint venture aims to quicken the adoption of sustainable technologies. Bosch Executive VP Karsten Muller remarked that the collaboration further enhances Bosch's involvement in e-mobility, providing global solutions tailored for the Indian market.

Arvind Goel, Tata AutoComp's Vice Chairman, emphasized the transformative shift within India's mobility sector, highlighting the venture's role in developing advanced e-mobility solutions. With Bosch having invested over 6 billion euros in e-mobility globally, the alliance aims to bring advanced technology to India's automotive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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