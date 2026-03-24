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Hong Kong's New Security Law Amendments: A Clampdown on Privacy

Hong Kong police now have the authority to demand passwords from individuals suspected of violating national security laws, intensifying efforts to control dissent. Refusal could lead to imprisonment and fines. The amendments grant sweeping powers to law enforcement, sparking criticism on privacy and rights issues amidst international opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 08:10 IST
Hong Kong's New Security Law Amendments: A Clampdown on Privacy
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In a decisive move, Hong Kong authorities have expanded their powers under the controversial national security law, enabling police and customs officers to demand passwords from individuals suspected of undermining national security. This significant amendment, which bypasses the legislative process, underscores an intensified crackdown on dissent within the region.

The new regulations state that non-compliance can result in penalties as severe as a year in prison and steep fines. Additionally, those found guilty of providing misleading information face up to three years imprisonment and substantial financial penalties. These measures come amidst widespread criticism from Western governments and human rights groups, who argue that they infringe upon basic freedoms, including the privacy of communication and fair trial rights.

While officials maintain that these amendments fall within legal frameworks and will not disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens, critics like Urania Chiu, a law expert, have highlighted concerns over the lack of judicial oversight, calling the powers grossly disproportionate. With high-profile cases like media tycoon Jimmy Lai's 20-year sentence, international scrutiny on Hong Kong's governance continues to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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