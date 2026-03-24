Drone Warfare and Modern Tech Shape Future of Indian Army

Highlighting the growing impact of drones and modern technology in contemporary warfare, Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma emphasized their importance at the ARTRAC Investiture Ceremony 2026.

He revealed that over 50,000 personnel have been trained in drone operations, underscoring the Army's commitment to innovation and progress. The event also recognized outstanding training establishments and personnel for their achievements.

Awardees were lauded for excellence in areas such as financial management, digitization, and technical innovation, while commendation cards acknowledged distinguished service. General Sharma encouraged continuous learning and adaptation to future challenges, reaffirming ARTRAC's mission to develop a technologically advanced and ready Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)