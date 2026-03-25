Left Menu

Revolutionizing Transport: The DURACON-Powered Crawler System

DURACON POM resin from Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is key in CuboRex Co., Ltd.'s innovative crawler track transport system. Improving efficiency at manufacturing sites using existing equipment, the durable resin enhances load-bearing capacity and reduces ground pressure, offering smoother, safer, and cost-effective operations with significant potential in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:54 IST
Revolutionizing Transport: The DURACON-Powered Crawler System
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a bid to enhance operational efficiency across factory and construction sites, Tokyo-based CuboRex Co., Ltd. has selected DURACON(R) POM resin from Polyplastics Co., Ltd. for its innovative crawler track transport system. This system boasts significant improvements over conventional caster-equipped carts.

Chosen for its high load-bearing capacity, DURACON(R) POM provides the necessary strength to withstand heavy-duty material handling. Its excellent friction properties ensure stable performance, making it an ideal choice following rigorous comparative testing against other resins like PA.

The crawler, which can be easily fitted onto existing trolleys, reduces ground pressure and friction resistance, facilitating smoother mobility. This advancement holds promise for various sectors, particularly logistics and manufacturing, by offering cost-effective, safer alternatives to traditional transport solutions.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026