Revolutionizing Transport: The DURACON-Powered Crawler System

In a bid to enhance operational efficiency across factory and construction sites, Tokyo-based CuboRex Co., Ltd. has selected DURACON(R) POM resin from Polyplastics Co., Ltd. for its innovative crawler track transport system. This system boasts significant improvements over conventional caster-equipped carts.

Chosen for its high load-bearing capacity, DURACON(R) POM provides the necessary strength to withstand heavy-duty material handling. Its excellent friction properties ensure stable performance, making it an ideal choice following rigorous comparative testing against other resins like PA.

The crawler, which can be easily fitted onto existing trolleys, reduces ground pressure and friction resistance, facilitating smoother mobility. This advancement holds promise for various sectors, particularly logistics and manufacturing, by offering cost-effective, safer alternatives to traditional transport solutions.