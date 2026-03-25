Supreme Court Advocates Push for Dedicated Welfare Fund
The Supreme Court seeks responses from the Centre and bar councils on a petition by the Supreme Court Bar Association for a dedicated welfare fund for advocates. The SCBA argues there's a gap in the existing welfare system, leaving Supreme Court lawyers without critical benefits. Proposed amendments aim to establish an exclusive SCBA fund.
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The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and relevant bar bodies, including the Bar Council of India, regarding a petition from the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The petition calls for the establishment of a dedicated welfare fund for advocates who practice before the apex court, which the SCBA claims is a 'need of the hour'.
A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe has also notified the Bar Council of Delhi and the Secretary General of the Supreme Court. SCBA President Vikas Singh highlighted a statutory gap, arguing existing laws inadequately extend benefits to Supreme Court lawyers. Currently, proceeds from welfare stamps affixed to vakalatnamas are allocated to state bar councils, excluding SCBA members.
The petition suggests amending the Supreme Court Rules and proposes a new 'Rule 15A', aiming to close this gap. It also recommends creating an SCBA Welfare Fund, overseen by a committee led by the Chief Justice of India or a nominee judge, with the imposition of a Rs 500 Lawyers Welfare Stamp exclusively for the SCBA Welfare Fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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