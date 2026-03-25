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BonV Aero and ParaZero Team Up to Strengthen India's Counter-Drone Defense

Odisha's BonV Aero partners with ParaZero Technologies to introduce the 'DefendAir' counter-drone system in India, enhancing national security. The initiative addresses emerging aerial threats by neutralizing drones mid-flight without disrupting communications. Additionally, the collaboration offers 'DropAir' for autonomous deliveries in challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:23 IST
BonV Aero and ParaZero Team Up to Strengthen India's Counter-Drone Defense
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In a significant move to elevate India's counter-drone capabilities, Odisha-based BonV Aero has partnered with ParaZero Technologies. This strategic alliance will see the introduction of 'DefendAir,' a state-of-the-art system designed to capture hostile drones in the country, enhancing defense and security agency operations.

The 'DefendAir' system employs a kinetic net-launcher, enabling it to intercept drones mid-flight without interfering with electromagnetic spectrums, crucial for deployment in sensitive zones like borders. Furthermore, the partnership includes the 'DropAir' platform, which facilitates autonomous deliveries in remote and high-altitude areas.

BonV Aero reports that the systems have been rigorously tested across diverse environments and can effectively address UAV threats in active conflict zones. This initiative comes at a crucial time, as security frameworks struggle with drone incursions, UAV-enabled smuggling, and first-person-view platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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