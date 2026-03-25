Andhra Pradesh's Electric Transformation: Maximizing the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme

During a pivotal meeting at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad instructed state officials to develop a detailed strategy for implementing the PM-eBus Sewa scheme effectively. This effort focuses on replacing the ageing Road Transport Corporation fleet with environmentally friendly electric buses across the state.

The first phase plans to see 750 e-buses rolled out across 11 cities, notably including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, and Tirupati. Prasad underscored the benefits of this move, highlighting improvements in fuel conservation, pollution reduction, and public transport efficiency in urban areas.

The PM-eBus Sewa scheme, driven by the Central government, aims to introduce 10,000 air-conditioned e-buses across 116 cities by 2027. In Andhra Pradesh, 100 e-buses are already operational in Tirupati, with further expansion supported by substantial federal and state funding, marking a significant step toward modernizing the state's urban mobility.