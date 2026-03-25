Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Electric Transformation: Maximizing the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary, G Sai Prasad, has called for a strategic plan to integrate the PM-eBus Sewa scheme in the state. With a focus on replacing old RTC vehicles, the initiative aims to enhance transport efficiency, conserve fuel, and reduce pollution by introducing electric buses in several key cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Electric Transformation: Maximizing the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

During a pivotal meeting at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad instructed state officials to develop a detailed strategy for implementing the PM-eBus Sewa scheme effectively. This effort focuses on replacing the ageing Road Transport Corporation fleet with environmentally friendly electric buses across the state.

The first phase plans to see 750 e-buses rolled out across 11 cities, notably including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, and Tirupati. Prasad underscored the benefits of this move, highlighting improvements in fuel conservation, pollution reduction, and public transport efficiency in urban areas.

The PM-eBus Sewa scheme, driven by the Central government, aims to introduce 10,000 air-conditioned e-buses across 116 cities by 2027. In Andhra Pradesh, 100 e-buses are already operational in Tirupati, with further expansion supported by substantial federal and state funding, marking a significant step toward modernizing the state's urban mobility.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026