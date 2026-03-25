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London Marathon: A New Era of Participation

The London Marathon may become a two-day event from 2027 to accommodate more runners. Organizers are discussing plans to allow 100,000 amateurs to participate over a weekend. The elite races would be held separately. This change seeks to address a record number of applicants for the 2026 event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:22 IST
London Marathon: A New Era of Participation
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The London Marathon could see a transformation into a two-day event starting in 2027, organizers revealed on Wednesday. This proposal aims to open the race to 100,000 amateur runners over the weekend, reflecting increased interest.

London Marathon Events confirmed discussions with stakeholders about the plan, which would separate the elite men's and women's races onto different days. The Guardian reported on these discussions, citing the heavy demand with 1.1 million applications for the 2026 marathon.

A spokesperson highlighted the need for innovative ways to accommodate more participants while focusing on the upcoming race scheduled for April 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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