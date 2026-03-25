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Landmark Ruling: Tech Giants Held Liable for Social Media Addiction

In a landmark case, a Los Angeles jury ruled against Google and Meta in a social media addiction lawsuit. This decision may set a precedent for numerous similar cases. The focus was on platform design aimed at capturing attention. Discussions on teen safety in social media have now moved from public forums to legal courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:55 IST
Landmark Ruling: Tech Giants Held Liable for Social Media Addiction
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In a significant legal development, a Los Angeles jury has found Google and Meta liable in a landmark lawsuit concerning social media addiction. This case could potentially set a precedent for thousands of similar lawsuits being pursued by parents, attorneys general, and school districts, tackling the pervasive issue of social media addiction among youth.

The lawsuit revolved around a 20-year-old woman who claimed that the attention-grabbing design of platforms like YouTube and Instagram led to her addiction. Notably, the plaintiffs concentrated on the platforms' design rather than content, making it difficult for the tech giants to escape liability. Other platforms like Snap and TikTok settled with the claimant before the trial commenced, though the terms of these settlements remain confidential.

This legal battle occurs amidst growing criticism of tech companies regarding child and teen safety over the past decade. While national legislation on social media remains stagnant in Congress, individual states have begun enacting their own laws. A separate, highly anticipated federal trial against major technology companies is set to begin in federal court in Oakland, California, later this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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