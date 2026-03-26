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GTBS Coin Launches: Ushering in a New Era of Web3 Infrastructure

The GTBS Digital Ecosystem, a cutting-edge Web3 platform, is launching its native GTBS Coin on December 25. This launch signifies a new era of digital transformation, integrating blockchain, AI, DeFi, and more. The platform promises scalability, transparency, and real-world utility for global users and industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:15 IST
GTBS Coin Launches: Ushering in a New Era of Web3 Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], March 26: The digital landscape is on the brink of transformation with the GTBS Digital Ecosystem announcing the launch of its native GTBS Coin on December 25. Marking the beginning of a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem, this launch integrates blockchain, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance, among other innovative technologies, into a cohesive digital framework.

Unlike traditional crypto projects, the GTBS Ecosystem is a multifaceted platform that merges finance, entertainment, gaming, and cloud services. It offers an all-in-one solution powered by its proprietary high-performance blockchain, promising transparency, efficiency, and scalability from the start. Core components include a secure decentralized wallet, an AI-driven exchange, and a decentralized media streaming platform.

GTBS's vision extends to building a scalable and future-ready platform tailored for real-world utility and mass adoption. With its robust features, including near-zero transaction costs, AI integration, and transparency, GTBS is set to reshape industries and redefine digital interactions worldwide, ushering in a new generation of Web3 infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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