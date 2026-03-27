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Massive Investments Transform India's Food Processing Sector

Over Rs 9,200 crore has been invested by 168 applicants under India's production-linked incentive scheme in the food processing sector. The scheme aims to boost global food manufacturing, promote Indian brands internationally, and enhance employment. Significant projects and incentives are addressing various aspects to support this sector's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:51 IST
Massive Investments Transform India's Food Processing Sector
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The Indian government announced that investments exceeding Rs 9,200 crore have been made by 168 approved applicants as part of the production-linked incentive scheme in the food processing sector. Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, revealed this in a written statement presented to the Rajya Sabha.

The scheme, referred to as the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries (PLISFPI), has approved 168 applications up until December 31, 2025. This initiative has resulted in a cumulative investment of around Rs 9,207 crore, with a significant 35 lakh metric tonnes per annum of processing and preservation capacity established.

Focusing on creating global food manufacturing champions and promoting Indian food brands abroad, the scheme also aims to increase off-farm job opportunities and ensure higher income for farmers. To date, Rs 2,714.79 crore has been disbursed as incentives. Furthermore, the government has sanctioned 41 Mega Food Park projects and 401 Cold Chain projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, indicative of significant growth in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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