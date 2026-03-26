BSNL's Bold Expansion: Building the Future with 60,000 More Towers

State-run telecom giant BSNL is on the verge of a major network expansion with plans to add between 50,000 and 60,000 mobile towers. The move is expected to boost the company's operating profit significantly in the current fiscal year, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BSNL has already invested Rs 20,000 crore in its 4G infrastructure, setting the stage for an upgrade to 5G. Scindia noted that nearly 98,000 towers are currently operational, delivering 4G signals via an indigenous Atmanirbhar stack. The minister emphasized that transitioning to 5G will be straightforward due to this existing framework.

With subscriber numbers rising from 8.55 crore in June 2024 to 9.27 crore currently, BSNL posted a quarterly profit of Rs 262 crore after 18 years. The company aims to see its operating profit rise by double digits in fiscal 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)