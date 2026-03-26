Legal Storm: Social Media Giants Face Liability in Child Harm Lawsuits

Meta and Alphabet's Google have been found liable in the first major U.S. trials involving lawsuits from a rising wave targeting social media companies for harm to children. A Los Angeles jury ruled against the tech giants, awarding $6 million in damages for a young woman's depression linked to addiction to Instagram and YouTube.

In New Mexico, jurors ordered Meta to pay $375 million, citing user safety misrepresentation and enabling exploitation on its platforms. These verdicts challenge Section 230, a foundational legal protection for online platforms, by focusing on platform design impacts rather than content itself.

Both Meta and Google intend to appeal, highlighting potential shifts in tech liability laws. Legal experts suggest this could set precedents for cases beyond social media, possibly prompting the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify Section 230's scope. Trials proceed amid fears of a broader mental health crisis linked to platform usage.