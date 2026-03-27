Artemis II: A Historic Leap Toward the Moon

The astronauts set to make history with NASA's Artemis II mission touched down in Florida this Friday, stepping into the final preparation stages for a groundbreaking voyage toward the Moon.

This crewed mission, featuring astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen, is NASA's ambitious stride in its Artemis program, potentially launching from Kennedy Space Center as early as April 1.

Even without a planned moon landing, Artemis II signifies a crucial test for deep-space endeavors, leveraging international partnerships and decades of astronautical expertise to enhance human space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)