Left Menu

Artemis II: A Historic Leap Toward the Moon

NASA's Artemis II mission, heralding the first crewed journey to the Moon in over 50 years, involves astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. Launching from Kennedy Space Center in April, this mission tests the Orion spacecraft's capabilities without a lunar landing, paving the way for future space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:43 IST
Artemis II: A Historic Leap Toward the Moon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The astronauts set to make history with NASA's Artemis II mission touched down in Florida this Friday, stepping into the final preparation stages for a groundbreaking voyage toward the Moon.

This crewed mission, featuring astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen, is NASA's ambitious stride in its Artemis program, potentially launching from Kennedy Space Center as early as April 1.

Even without a planned moon landing, Artemis II signifies a crucial test for deep-space endeavors, leveraging international partnerships and decades of astronautical expertise to enhance human space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Controversy: Ex-Judge's Name Deletion Sparks Outcry

Electoral Roll Controversy: Ex-Judge's Name Deletion Sparks Outcry

 India
2
Balendra Shah: Nepal's Youngest Democratic Leader Takes Charge Amid a New Political Wave

Balendra Shah: Nepal's Youngest Democratic Leader Takes Charge Amid a New Po...

 Nepal
3
Global Markets Recoil Amid Hormuz Tensions and Surging Bond Yields

Global Markets Recoil Amid Hormuz Tensions and Surging Bond Yields

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Iran in High-Stakes Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Iran in High-Stakes Strait of Hormuz Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026