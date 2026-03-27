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SpaceX's Stellar Debut: A New Era on Wall Street?

SpaceX is generating significant market buzz ahead of its anticipated Wall Street debut. Speculation around its ticker symbol and valuation is widespread, with prediction markets seeing $15.2 million in related bets. With a potential valuation of $1.75 trillion, SpaceX's IPO could reshape the Magnificent Seven to possibly the 'Super Eight.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:18 IST
SpaceX's Stellar Debut: A New Era on Wall Street?
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SpaceX is at the center of a market frenzy as anticipation builds for its debut on Wall Street. Traders and speculators are eager to see which ticker symbol the company will choose, sparking bets totaling over $15 million.

The single-letter ticker 'X' has become a hot topic of debate, especially after U.S. Steel's delisting freed it up. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk could opt for the letter, or potentially other options like 'SPCX' or 'SPAX,' as suggested by market watchers.

If SpaceX achieves its target valuation of $1.75 trillion, it could shake up the 'Magnificent Seven' leading U.S. companies, expanding the club to a 'Super Eight.' With Musk courting retail investors, many are eager to own a slice of this space giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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