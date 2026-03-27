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NeurIPS Reverses Course on Sanctioned Entity Ban Amid Boycott

The NeurIPS conference initially banned papers from entities under U.S. sanctions, prompting a boycott from China's top tech group. NeurIPS apologized, stating the ban was issued in error and was intended only for those on the SDN list. The event is a hub for AI experts annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:27 IST
NeurIPS Reverses Course on Sanctioned Entity Ban Amid Boycott
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The Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) faced backlash after imposing a policy banning papers from researchers affiliated with entities under U.S. sanctions. This decision, which was swiftly reversed, came amid rising tensions in AI development between the United States and China.

Initially announced earlier this week, the policy was criticized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), which announced a boycott. The CAST's response underscored China's role in the global AI landscape, given the U.S.'s extensive trade blacklists affecting Chinese firms and academics.

NeurIPS acknowledged the policy was a mistake due to a miscommunication with their legal team and clarified that it applies only to entities on the U.S. Treasury's SDN list. The organization issued an apology, emphasizing their regret for the confusion and concern caused within the global research community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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