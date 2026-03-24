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FCC Bans New Chinese Routers to Protect U.S. Cybersecurity

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has announced a ban on importing new foreign-made consumer routers due to cybersecurity risks. This decision, aimed primarily at Chinese-made devices, seeks to safeguard U.S. critical infrastructure. Existing models remain unaffected, and exemptions exist for specific devices deemed safe by the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 03:48 IST
FCC Bans New Chinese Routers to Protect U.S. Cybersecurity

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Monday its decision to ban the importation of all new foreign-made consumer routers, with a particular focus on devices manufactured in China. This move underscores growing cybersecurity concerns, as it is estimated that China controls around 60% of the U.S. home router market.

The FCC's new mandate does not affect the import or use of existing router models but places a halt on introducing new ones into the market. A review led by the White House cited severe cybersecurity threats posed by these imports, warning of potential disruptions to U.S. critical infrastructure.

Key figures such as Representative John Moolenaar have applauded the FCC's action, emphasizing the need to exclude Chinese technology from vital U.S. networks. Meanwhile, ongoing legal battles, such as that involving TP-Link Systems, highlight the tensions surrounding this issue.

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