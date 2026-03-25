Bomb Defused: Indian Army's Heroic Feat in Jharkhand

In a commendable operation, the Indian Army successfully defused a World War II-era bomb on Wednesday in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The 200-kg explosive, resembling a gas cylinder, was discovered during sand excavation last week. Thankfully, no damage occurred during the defusal process, confirmed a senior police officer.

The operation was led by a colonel-ranked officer and included specialized members of a bomb disposal squad from Ranchi. The pre-defusal measures included mapping the site with the use of drones to ensure a thorough assessment, as stated by SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg.

The Army's intervention was sought by Jharkhand Police when the bomb was unearthed near Panipada-Nagudsai in Baharagora, approximately 90 km from Jamshedpur. The expertise of the military ensured the situation was handled professionally, averting any potential threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)