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Nexteer Automotive Unveils New Rayong Plant to Boost SE Asia Operations

Nexteer Automotive has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand, marking a strategic expansion in Southeast Asia. The new plant, focusing on advanced motion control technologies, aims to enhance Nexteer's local responsiveness and meet the growing demand from OEM customers while reinforcing its position among leading Chinese OEMs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auburn | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:46 IST
Nexteer Automotive Unveils New Rayong Plant to Boost SE Asia Operations
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Nexteer Automotive marked a significant milestone with the official opening of its new manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand. This facility is Nexteer's first foray into Thailand and a strategic move to bolster its manufacturing footprint across Southeast Asia.

The cutting-edge facility spans 5,000 square meters and has commenced production, initially focusing on Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (CEPS) systems. As demand for advanced motion control technologies rises, the plant will cater to both local and regional needs, especially strengthening its ties with leading Chinese OEMs expanding in the region.

Jun Li, Nexteer's Sr. VP, emphasized the company's commitment to customer value and responsiveness, highlighting the new facility as a strategic investment to capitalize on growth momentum in Southeast Asia. With this expansion, Nexteer now operates 27 production plants globally, reinforcing its dedication to innovation and mobility solutions.

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