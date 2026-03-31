India's Mobile Data Surge: A 5G Evolution

India's monthly mobile data consumption per user soared over the 31 GB threshold in 2025, marking a significant leap from 27.5 GB in 2024, Nokia's latest report disclosed. This milestone highlights the country's accelerating 5G adoption and data-driven transformation.

The report emphasizes that the country's 5G data traffic surged 70% year-on-year to reach 12.9 exabytes in 2025, with 5G now comprising nearly 47% of the nation's mobile broadband traffic. This shift reflects enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and the burgeoning demand for data-intensive applications like AI, 4K streaming, and cloud gaming.

India now holds the title as the world's second-largest 5G subscriber market and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) user base. The metro circles spearhead 5G adoption, boasting 58% of data traffic, while affordable 5G phone shipments are driving rapid network transitions. Nokia projects that the 5G subscriber base could surpass 1 billion by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)