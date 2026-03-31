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India's Mobile Data Surge: A 5G Evolution

In 2025, India's average monthly mobile data consumption per user exceeded 31 GB, propelled by rapid 5G adoption. According to Nokia's report, 5G now accounts for nearly half of mobile broadband traffic, with substantial growth in 5G subscriber and Fixed Wireless Access user bases fueling data demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:42 IST
India's Mobile Data Surge: A 5G Evolution
  • Country:
  • India

India's monthly mobile data consumption per user soared over the 31 GB threshold in 2025, marking a significant leap from 27.5 GB in 2024, Nokia's latest report disclosed. This milestone highlights the country's accelerating 5G adoption and data-driven transformation.

The report emphasizes that the country's 5G data traffic surged 70% year-on-year to reach 12.9 exabytes in 2025, with 5G now comprising nearly 47% of the nation's mobile broadband traffic. This shift reflects enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and the burgeoning demand for data-intensive applications like AI, 4K streaming, and cloud gaming.

India now holds the title as the world's second-largest 5G subscriber market and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) user base. The metro circles spearhead 5G adoption, boasting 58% of data traffic, while affordable 5G phone shipments are driving rapid network transitions. Nokia projects that the 5G subscriber base could surpass 1 billion by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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