UST Trivandrum Marathon 2026: Kerala's Largest Fitness Extravaganza

The UST Trivandrum Marathon 2026 is poised to make history as Kerala's largest marathon, with more than 15,000 participants anticipated to take part. Scheduled for November 15, the event is organized by UST in collaboration with execution partner NEB Sports.

This year's marathon, taking place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, promises to surpass previous editions in scope and scale, promoting the importance of a healthy society through its diverse race categories, including Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K runs.

The marathon's commencement and conclusion at the UST campus highlights the company's commitment to promoting well-being among its employees and the larger community. With a message of fitness and health, the event seeks to inspire change and deliver a transformative experience to participants nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)